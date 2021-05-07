The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio

Reach Architects Logo Designed by The Logo Smith

Reach Architects Logo Designed by The Logo Smith architechture architect brand design icon logo marks logo designer brand identity logos typography branding identity portfolio logo logo design
→ Client: Reach Architects
→ Designed: 2016
→ Scope: Logo Design
The logo mark is made from combining the first left half of the letter 'r', and the right half of the letter 'a'.

The Logo Smith aka smith.™

smith.gl/portfolio
smith.gl/hire-smith

The Logo Smith aka smith.™ – a British freelance logo designer extraordinaire – has over 28 Years Commercial Experience, in: Logo & Brand Identity Design; Logo & Brand Redesigns & Updates; Icon Design; Label & Packaging Design; Social Media Branding; WordPress Development (SEO, Security & Performance); Lithographic & Digital Printing; Reprographics; Advertising & Marketing.

