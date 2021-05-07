Mircea M. Mătușoiu

Arctiq Manufacturing is a Canadian plow making company that sells its produce worldwide. The primary clients are snow removal service companies and the government. The logo is idea was for it to be super clean and minimalistic but to also represent the principles of the company. The logo consists of a block of ice ( the square ), a plow (the V shape), and a gear/cog (manufacturing). I chose the color white as it goes well with the idea of plows which are heavily connected to snow and ice obviously. Also chose a clean gradient blue background to represent cold and ice. Hope you enjoy!

