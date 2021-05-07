EasyWP Wizard

For the past 2 years I've been working on EasyWP a Managed WordPress Hosting product from Namecheap.

We are proud to share with all of you that we're on Product Hunt 🎉, would be awesome to hear your feedback and have your support ❤️

https://www.producthunt.com/posts/easywp-2

In this shot you can see a screen from our wizard (Illustration: @Eriks Cernevskis) to be easy to setup your website, you can take a closer look in this article: https://www.namecheap.com/blog/easywp-wordpress-wizard/