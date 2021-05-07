19 tips for creating a successful mobile friendly website 2021

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
10 tips for creating a successful mobile-friendly website
Cut out flash.
Incorporate responsiveness principles.
Make your key information front and centre across platforms.
Make use of the Viewport meta tag.
Get rid of the autocorrect option on forms.
Tailor your button sizes for mobile.
Keep your font sizes large.
Make sure your images and CSS are compressed.
https://www.artisticore.com/19-tips-for-an-effective-and-mobile-friendly-web-design