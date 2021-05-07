Artisticore

19 tips for creating a successful mobile friendly website 2021

19 tips for creating a successful mobile friendly website 2021 branding agency mobilefriendlywebsite webdesign
10 tips for creating a successful mobile-friendly website
Cut out flash.
Incorporate responsiveness principles.
Make your key information front and centre across platforms.
Make use of the Viewport meta tag.
Get rid of the autocorrect option on forms.
Tailor your button sizes for mobile.
Keep your font sizes large.
Make sure your images and CSS are compressed.

Posted on May 7, 2021
