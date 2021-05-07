YouTube Red - offline viewing

Full project on Behance: www.behance.net/gallery/118990359/YouTube-Red-

Study-research project that I did when YouTube launched its premium service #YouTubeRed currently known as YouTube Premium.

The project consisted of a web prototype and a promotional video to advertise the new service in Scandinavia 📍

For the web prototype I designed different screens to show the features of this new service. I wanted to keep the color red as the main focus using smooth animations to make each page more alive 💫