Dmitry Krino

Portage Media Co.

Dmitry Krino
Dmitry Krino
  • Save
Portage Media Co. road walk forest hiking grass man canoe boat mascot logo graphic design esport logo mascot dmitry krino
Download color palette

4th logo concept for a client
Portage Media Co.
My Instagram

Dmitry Krino
Dmitry Krino

More by Dmitry Krino

View profile
    • Like