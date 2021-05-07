Rokas Aleliunas

Splitting

Splitting two split figure figure illustration splitting layout poster art lines poster laconic illustration composition abstract minimal
Trying to split myself in two and it's not working.

Prints and social media:
https://casualpolarbear.com/
https://www.instagram.com/casual_polar_bear/

Two years of everyday poster.
