Csilla Gyarfas

Group Renault Romania Webinar Landing Page - Template 2020

Csilla Gyarfas
Csilla Gyarfas
  • Save
Group Renault Romania Webinar Landing Page - Template 2020 covid-19 landing page corporate webinar romania webdesign ui minimal automation startup marketing recruitment web design clean
Download color palette

2020 was the year of Zoom calls, online meetings and webinars. I also got the opportunity to create a Webinar Landing Page Template Groupe Renault Romania. Keeping it very simple and clean, just with some key information and sections, using the brands colors.

Hit "L" if you like my work.
Thank you! :)

Csilla Gyarfas
Csilla Gyarfas

More by Csilla Gyarfas

View profile
    • Like