Jelena
Infinum

A1 Mobile - Explore the world of music

Jelena
Infinum
Jelena for Infinum
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

When A1 decided to add a music feature to their app, we wanted to showcase the possibilities in a fun and inviting way. Xplore Music gives you options to make your own playlists and listen to other's creations, all while recommending new music - curated especially for you!

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2021
Infinum
Infinum
Hire Us

More by Infinum

View profile
    • Like