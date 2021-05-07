A1 Mobile - Explore the world of music

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
When A1 decided to add a music feature to their app, we wanted to showcase the possibilities in a fun and inviting way. Xplore Music gives you options to make your own playlists and listen to other's creations, all while recommending new music - curated especially for you!