Swarm Media Logo Design

Swarm Media is a business that connects listeners with emerging artists, and allows them to directly invest in the artists' success, appealing to small record labels and artists, as well as music lovers.

They requested for a pictorial logo with sound waves or equalizer. The finalized logo combines a music equalizer with an arrow to depict the artists' success and growth. I also designed the guidelines for the brand as well as their pitch deck.

See the entire project at: http://anfos.gr/portfolio/swarm_media/