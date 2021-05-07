Pacific camp — travelling stratup website

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Dribbblers! 👋
Here's my latest design for a travel startup in EU. The idea behind the website is to keep it as clean and usable as possible to help visitors focus on really meaningful elements.
Thus, I used:
- Only four colors. Blue, black, white and grey;
- The layout is mobile friendly. If fact, you can easily use it on any mobile device;
- The website also supports different languages
You can try and enjoy UI or navigate the website here https://new.pacific.camp
Feel free to leave feedback and hit (L) if you like my work.
Have a great day!
-----------------------
💼 Wanna work with me? Shoot your business inquiry to 📬 uidesign24@gmail.com
Or find me on Behance - https://www.behance.net/alex-ta