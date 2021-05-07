Pacific camp — travelling stratup website

Hi Dribbblers! 👋

Here's my latest design for a travel startup in EU. The idea behind the website is to keep it as clean and usable as possible to help visitors focus on really meaningful elements.

Thus, I used:

- Only four colors. Blue, black, white and grey;

- The layout is mobile friendly. If fact, you can easily use it on any mobile device;

- The website also supports different languages

You can try and enjoy UI or navigate the website here https://new.pacific.camp

Feel free to leave feedback and hit (L) if you like my work.

Have a great day!

-----------------------

💼 Wanna work with me? Shoot your business inquiry to 📬 uidesign24@gmail.com

Or find me on Behance - https://www.behance.net/alex-ta