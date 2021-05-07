Saurabh Yadav

Golden Drop+Peacock Logo

Saurabh Yadav
Saurabh Yadav
  • Save
Golden Drop+Peacock Logo iconic logo logotype combination mark peacock logo negative space logo drop logo drop grid logo bird logo bird gold lineart golden bird
Download color palette

Unused Iconic and Combination mark Bird logo.
Golden Drop + Peacock
For any project,
Contact me: saurabone@gmail.com
Behance

Saurabh Yadav
Saurabh Yadav

More by Saurabh Yadav

View profile
    • Like