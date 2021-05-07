Patryk Michalski
Shopify Ecommerce Store Template

Download color palette
  1. shot (1).png
  2. Home page (3).png
  3. Product Page.png
  4. Category.png
  5. Mini cart.png
  6. Checkout.png
  7. Login.png

Today we'd like to share another ecommerce store template. We tried to keep a minimalist approach to the project, without unnecessary distractions. This shot includes the most important pages - homepage, product page, categories page, cart (with mini cart) and checkout process. Hope you like it!
