Alex Lockey
Fueled

Bird

Alex Lockey
Fueled
Alex Lockey for Fueled
Hire Us
  • Save
Bird home nest bird illustration brand identity branding logo design logo mark logo
Download color palette

An unused logo for a branding project we have recently worked one. Still a favourite though.

Fueled.com | Fueled on Facebook | Fueled on Twitter

Fueled
Fueled
Hire Us

More by Fueled

View profile
    • Like