Wooden cow toy

Transition for the animation video in collaboration with the beautiful TheLittleLabs.

It was a part of the ‘Dream Huge’ campaign for Best Buy in promoting their initiative for Teen Tech Centers in the USA.

Full Project Credits:

Client: Best Buy

Agency: Stept Studios

Art and Animation Direction : Aradhana Modi Bejarano

Design: Ira Derenskaya

Animation : Pavelas Laptevas, Elias Velho, Aradhana Modi Bejarano & Pedro Mafra