Wooden cow toy

Wooden cow toy childish funny character design animal childhood childrens illustration transition candles cozy cow wooden toys flat style vector illustration
Transition for the animation video in collaboration with the beautiful TheLittleLabs.
It was a part of the ‘Dream Huge’ campaign for Best Buy in promoting their initiative for Teen Tech Centers in the USA.

Full Project Credits:
Client: Best Buy
Agency: Stept Studios
Art and Animation Direction : Aradhana Modi Bejarano
Design: Ira Derenskaya
Animation : Pavelas Laptevas, Elias Velho, Aradhana Modi Bejarano & Pedro Mafra

