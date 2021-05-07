Alex Tass, logo designer

Crypto trading ventures capital, logo design + corporate pattern

Crypto trading ventures capital, logo design + corporate pattern bitcoin ethereum logomark logo design crypto wallet logo transaction transfer blockchain blocks vc ventures capital trading assets digital ecosystem corporate pattern currency exchange transfers transactions network money management
Logo design proposal + corporate pattern exploration for a company working in the crypto-assets space, acting as proprietary trading capital.

The connecting squares from the logo symbol represent crypto users while the middle part is the connection, the transaction transfer. The squares also double as arrows, up and down for evolution, the upwards one being the dominant one.

The corporate pattern brings a new depth layer integrating the logo symbol into a higher extended visual network of interactions and transactions with the nodes (users) being connected at a more complex level.

---

H + blocks, logo design for crypto trading ventures capital
Hello! I am Alex, freelance logo & identity designer.
