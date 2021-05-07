033 - Product Page

This shot is part of a #DailyUI Feedback series where I provide feedback on designs as well as design a concept addressing the issues mentioned in the feedback.

#DailyUI Feedback 031-035: https://medium.com/dailyui-feedback/dailyui-feedback-031-035-f0e91f017ed8

Original Tweet: https://twitter.com/aycaturantech/status/1390305201853132809

Figma Community: https://www.figma.com/community/file/972421835842714729