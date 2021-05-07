Misha Sosnin

Continent Pictures | Website design

Misha Sosnin
Misha Sosnin
  • Save
Continent Pictures | Website design company dark mode dark ui dark user interface userinterface uiux interface creative concept ux user experience ui design branding website design web design web webdesign website
Download color palette

Follow up to my previous shot, the design for Continent's website.

Misha Sosnin
Misha Sosnin

More by Misha Sosnin

View profile
    • Like