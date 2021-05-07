Creative Tim

Notus PRO React

Creative Tim
Creative Tim
  • Save
Notus PRO React features card design error chart premium development webdesign dashboard authentication presentation blog ecommerce library admin dashboard design system ui kit web design responsive tailwind react
Download color palette

If you tried Notus React and you loved it, check out premium version and you will be amazed!

Notus PRO React is a premium UI Kit and Admin components library for Tailwind CSS & React. It comes with cool features and build tools that will get your project to a whole new level!

🌟 What can you find in PRO version?

✅ 300+ Elements (Buttons, Inputs, Navbars, Alerts, and many more)
✅ 74+ Design Blocks (Blogs, Contact, Hero sections, and many more)
✅ 34+ Coded Pages (About us, Landing Page, Dashboard, and many more)

🥳 use this coupon code: DRIBBBLE-EXCLUSIVE-30 for 30%OFF

Check out the Live Preview

Creative Tim
Creative Tim
Fully Coded UI Tools to create web and mobile apps

More by Creative Tim

View profile
    • Like