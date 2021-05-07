Dating Web App Logo Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
👩❤️👨 Couple apps were the only medium for the couples to date in the lockdowns. Thus, i got projects wherein the people were interested to build dating apps and here is the logo design of dating app. I will upload app design later, till that keep supporting.
So, are you impressed with my Logo design?
Stay tuned for further shots. Show us a little love! Press "L". ❤️
📫 Email : vickysingh15.vk@gmail.com
🎯 Skype : vickysingh15.vk