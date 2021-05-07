Vikram Singh

Dating Web App Logo Design

Vikram Singh
Vikram Singh
  • Save
Dating Web App Logo Design dating logo dating love dribbble 2021 dribbble 2020 ui trends design trends branding design trends 2020 top design ui trend branding design branding identity ui design logo design minimal logo designer branding design ui
Download color palette

👩‍❤️‍👨 Couple apps were the only medium for the couples to date in the lockdowns. Thus, i got projects wherein the people were interested to build dating apps and here is the logo design of dating app. I will upload app design later, till that keep supporting.

So, are you impressed with my Logo design?

Stay tuned for further shots. Show us a little love! Press "L". ❤️

📫 Email : vickysingh15.vk@gmail.com
🎯 Skype : vickysingh15.vk

Vikram Singh
Vikram Singh

More by Vikram Singh

View profile
    • Like