Dating Web App Logo Design

👩‍❤️‍👨 Couple apps were the only medium for the couples to date in the lockdowns. Thus, i got projects wherein the people were interested to build dating apps and here is the logo design of dating app. I will upload app design later, till that keep supporting.

So, are you impressed with my Logo design?

Stay tuned for further shots. Show us a little love! Press "L". ❤️

📫 Email : vickysingh15.vk@gmail.com

🎯 Skype : vickysingh15.vk