Shakuro Graphics

Medical Characters: A Doctor Consulting A Patient

Shakuro Graphics
Shakuro Graphics
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

One more illustration, ready to find its place in some great healthcare project!
Follow the doctor’s orders, don't miss your follow-up visits, and stay safe👌

Visit our Lottie to buy this or other health-related illustrations.

Shakuro Graphics
Shakuro Graphics
Creating illustrations & graphics that capture.
Hire Me

More by Shakuro Graphics

View profile
    • Like