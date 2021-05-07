Moja Žuja — beer loyalty app (part 4)

Hi everyone!

Here couple of more screens from the Moja Žuja app series, this time for football fans ⚽️

In addition to rewards, challenges, articles, special promotions and other types of content that’s updated within the app on a daily basis, for Ožujsko’s larger campaigns and important events, we upgrade the application with new limited and exclusive features that bring an extra layer of entertainment and delight to users.

One such event was the 2018 World Cup — during this football extravaganza, we enhanced the app with an augmented reality feature that allowed users to enter the AR construct by scanning special cans of Ožujsko beer with the application, and see custom content made by the players of the Croatian national football team. Also, we added a simple feature for fans to try guessing game results and collect additional points.

