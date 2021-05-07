Misha Sosnin

Continent Pictures | Logotype design

Misha Sosnin
Misha Sosnin
Continent Pictures | Logotype design lettering stars gold landscape art visualization logos logo design logodesign logotype brand identity illustration graphic design brand design logo design branding
This is a logo visualisation I did for Continent Pictures. Figma, Illustrator, Cinema 4D, Photoshop.

Misha Sosnin
Misha Sosnin

