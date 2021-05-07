Wavy Skin Co

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
An amazing logo mark that shows off the personality of a custom skincare brand run by a family that manufactures vegan skincare products. Our client loved beach and surfing, so we added the surf culture vibe to the logo.
__________________________
Press “L” to show some ❤️
Are you looking for a logo for your business?
I’d be happy to hear your story! Feel free to reach out!
studio@fullstop360.com | www.fullstop360.com