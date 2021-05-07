Ama Shwam Shwam

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The brand name is articulated in a fun and youthful way, and that's the beauty of this logo design. Amashwamshwam is a corn-based chip extrude similar to Cheetos so we designed the logo that evokes the personality of renowned brands in the respective industry.
__________________________
Press “L” to show some ❤️
Are you looking for a logo for your business?
I’d be happy to hear your story! Feel free to reach out!
studio@fullstop360.com | www.fullstop360.com