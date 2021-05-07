Farnoosh

Smarter Apply

Farnoosh
Farnoosh
  • Save
Smarter Apply best logo concept logo graphic design logo design logotype university logo creative logo creative concept art graphicdesign graphic happy logo happy graduation study airplane logo branding brand logo
Download color palette

Smarter App is a search engine for applicants to study at universities abroad that allows users to find the most suitable university according to their field of study.

Ways to communicate with me :
Email :farnoosh.mahmoodizade@gmail.com
Behance:https://www.behance.net/farnoosh10c12a
Instgram:https://www.instagram.com/farnoosh.mhz20/v

Farnoosh
Farnoosh

More by Farnoosh

View profile
    • Like