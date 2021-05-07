Logo Designer. Adrian Brand.

CodeReady Tech Logo Design | C Letter + Checkmark Monogram

monogram startup app icon branding brand logo design programming language programmers it tech programmer programming coding code
CodeReady is a project focused on programming and improving coding skills.

The monogram is composed of a C letter (code) and a checkmark (ready).

In programming <> characters are used often. This is subltle element of the logo which closes the gap and emphasizes the industry.

If you want a logo design contact me.

