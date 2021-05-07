Matter of Course Logo Animation

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Logo animation I made for my agency called Matter of Course.
https://www.instagram.com/matterofcourse.co/
Matter of Course is a group of creative people who can connect and create interested content for your brands/ business.
Our missions is to to level up brands partner with the visualizations, design or anything, and giving solutions to help their brands partner to ride up, up, and up.