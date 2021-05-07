Giovan Immanuel

Matter of Course Logo Animation circle logo type spinning creative agency agency typogaphy matterofcourse brand logomotion logo logo animation branding logotype design motiongraphics motion graphic motion minimal animation aftereffects
Logo animation I made for my agency called Matter of Course.
https://www.instagram.com/matterofcourse.co/

Matter of Course is a group of creative people who can connect and create interested content for your brands/ business.

Our missions is to to level up brands partner with the visualizations, design or anything, and giving solutions to help their brands partner to ride up, up, and up.

