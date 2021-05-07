Cardiac Pacemaker Market Size and Share

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Cardiac Pacemaker Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Cardiac Pacemaker market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, technology, application, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The market is being driven by the rising global prevalence of multiple coronary heart disorders such as stroke and cardiomyopathy, which causes a global burden of cardiac deaths, as well as favorable reimbursement measures. Key players are continuing their research efforts to create technologically advanced cardiovascular devices with fewer side effects to save patients' lives. This is also expected to further fuel the growth in revenue from the global market for cardiac pacemakers over the forecast period. Basis region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market owing to adoption of western lifestyle leading to more cases of cardiovascular diseases. Of the types, conventional pacemakers are expected to dominate the market owing to constant improvements for longer shelf life, affordability, and enhanced UI. Ambulatory Surgical centers hold a significant share in the end-use for cardiac pacemaker market attributing to the involvement of high research and development, the rising demand to reduce surgical and post-surgical costs, as well as the prevalence of CVD, are expected to be major rendering drivers for the ambulatory surgical center segment.