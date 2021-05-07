Manvi Singhwal

Task Management App

Manvi Singhwal
Manvi Singhwal
  • Save
Task Management App task app task management mobile app design mobile app app design app web mobile clean ux minimal flat ui design
Download color palette

Hello, Dribbblers!
Here are the other screens of the Task Management App that I am working on!
If you liked it please drop a ❤️.

Feel free to share any Feedback. 🌟

Let’s connect 🤗
Twitter | Instagram | LinkedIn | Medium

Manvi Singhwal
Manvi Singhwal

More by Manvi Singhwal

View profile
    • Like