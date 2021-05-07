Aris Rahmat Fatoni
Keitoto

Fullush-Payment Landing Page

Aris Rahmat Fatoni
Keitoto
Aris Rahmat Fatoni for Keitoto
Hire Us
  • Save
Fullush-Payment Landing Page ui design mobile ui web design clean ui design ui uiux green clean website landing page payment
Fullush-Payment Landing Page ui design mobile ui web design clean ui design ui uiux green clean website landing page payment
Download color palette
  1. Frame 3.png
  2. Frame 4.png

Hello Dribbblers!

Another exploration about Payment Landing Page . What do you think?

Feel free to give me some feedback.
Press "L" if you love it.
— — — — — — — — — —
Want to collaborate? Email Us: hello@keitoto.com
Keitoto | Behance | Instagram | UI8

Keitoto
Keitoto
Hire Us

More by Keitoto

View profile
    • Like