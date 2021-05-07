Translation Marketplace

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello Dribbblers!
Here is a shot about a fictive marketplace I made using Figma.
It's a first time for me, until now I only made some quick designs to test some features of the software but nothing more.
Me and my team decided to give Figma a try, and coming from Sketch, it was a good surprise to find almost the same logic across the board!
Well, enough talk for now.
Hope you like it! 👊🏻
(Thanks Wayhomestudio for the header photo 🙏🏻)
----------
🛠 At Cocolabs, we build marketplaces for the service industry.
🖥 You can check our website
📪 Follow us on Twitter