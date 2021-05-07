Translation Marketplace

Hello Dribbblers!

Here is a shot about a fictive marketplace I made using Figma.

It's a first time for me, until now I only made some quick designs to test some features of the software but nothing more.

Me and my team decided to give Figma a try, and coming from Sketch, it was a good surprise to find almost the same logic across the board!

Well, enough talk for now.

Hope you like it! 👊🏻

(Thanks Wayhomestudio for the header photo 🙏🏻)

----------

🛠 At Cocolabs, we build marketplaces for the service industry.

🖥 You can check our website

📪 Follow us on Twitter