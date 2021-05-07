Maxime Lesur
Cocolabs

Translation Marketplace

Maxime Lesur
Cocolabs
Maxime Lesur for Cocolabs
Hire Us
  • Save
Translation Marketplace website desktop figma design translator translation vector colorful web marketplace figma webdesign interface ux ui design
Translation Marketplace website desktop figma design translator translation vector colorful web marketplace figma webdesign interface ux ui design
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble shot HD - 1.png
  2. Homepage.png

Hello Dribbblers!

Here is a shot about a fictive marketplace I made using Figma.

It's a first time for me, until now I only made some quick designs to test some features of the software but nothing more.
Me and my team decided to give Figma a try, and coming from Sketch, it was a good surprise to find almost the same logic across the board!

Well, enough talk for now.

Hope you like it! 👊🏻

(Thanks Wayhomestudio for the header photo 🙏🏻)

----------

🛠 At Cocolabs, we build marketplaces for the service industry.

🖥 You can check our website

📪 Follow us on Twitter

Cocolabs
Cocolabs
We build an open source solution to sell services online.
Hire Us

More by Cocolabs

View profile
    • Like