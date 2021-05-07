Yaroslav Isakov

Game mode: Double

Yaroslav Isakov
Yaroslav Isakov
  • Save
Game mode: Double bonus wheel players bets store betting user interface skins gaming game design dark ui dashboad roulette gambling cs:go ux ui crash game
Download color palette

Hey! This is the "Double" game mode that I made for the CS: GO site

Press "L" if you like this project ❤️

Check my Behance

Write me:
Telegram: @isakovdesign
VK: vk.com/yarisakov

Yaroslav Isakov
Yaroslav Isakov

More by Yaroslav Isakov

View profile
    • Like