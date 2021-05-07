Good for Sale
Welovegraphics

Selesta Social Media Bundle

Welovegraphics
Welovegraphics
Hire Me
  • Save
Selesta Social Media Bundle pack media kit figma instagram template instagram banner instagram templates social media design socialmedia social media social
Selesta Social Media Bundle pack media kit figma instagram template instagram banner instagram templates social media design socialmedia social media social
Selesta Social Media Bundle pack media kit figma instagram template instagram banner instagram templates social media design socialmedia social media social
Selesta Social Media Bundle pack media kit figma instagram template instagram banner instagram templates social media design socialmedia social media social
Selesta Social Media Bundle pack media kit figma instagram template instagram banner instagram templates social media design socialmedia social media social
Selesta Social Media Bundle pack media kit figma instagram template instagram banner instagram templates social media design socialmedia social media social
Download color palette
  1. Cover 56.png
  2. Cover 1.png
  3. Cover 12.png
  4. Cover 23.png
  5. Cover 34.png
  6. Cover 45.png

Selesta Social Media Bundle

Price
$29
Buy now
Available on Creative Market
Good for sale
Selesta Social Media Bundle

150 Instagram Social Media Templates in one Bundle
5 beautiful and minimalistic collections (Nude, Grey, Mint, Puprle, Pink)

Show & Buy Templates

Welovegraphics
Welovegraphics
Illustrations for websites, apps and presentations
Hire Me

More by Welovegraphics

View profile
    • Like