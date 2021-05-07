Yuri Kuleshov

Raiser

Yuri Kuleshov
Yuri Kuleshov
Hire Me
  • Save
Raiser high power sun rays bird falcon hawk eagle hipster lines vector clean simple badge design logo
Download color palette

Logo for Kyiv-based streetwear and accessories brand that mainly produces backpacks.

______________________

Behance · Instagram

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2021
Yuri Kuleshov
Yuri Kuleshov
illustrator and graphic designer
Hire Me

More by Yuri Kuleshov

View profile
    • Like