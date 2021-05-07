Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Skateboard shopping interaction - UX - Animation

Skateboard shopping interaction - UX - Animation green dragonballsuper dragonballz india 3dview buynow shop shopping app experiencedesign 3danimation shopping skateboard
Download color palette
  1. Skateboard interaction design_1.mp4
  2. Skaterboi 2.0.3.png
  3. Skaterboi 2.0.1.png

Finally dropping the interaction animation which I was talking about in my older posts! This one took killer time and patience, it's worth the effort.
Please drop your comments and let me know how you feel. Any Skateboarders/ DragonballZ fans out there? 😉😎😈 !

Stay tuned for further shots 🤘. Show us a little love! Press "L".

Below is my Instagram link, dive into my creative world 👾😁.
https://instagram.com/behearddesign

Product Designer. Music lover and Calligrapher 🔥

