Mochammad Landi Zaelani

Lawyer

Mochammad Landi Zaelani
Mochammad Landi Zaelani
  • Save
Lawyer illustration app minimal web typography branding ux webdesign design ui
Download color palette

hello everyone, I want to ask for input on the UI website design that I made, for the font, layout or color selection section, you can give your suggestions. Don't forget to comment and like

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2021
Mochammad Landi Zaelani
Mochammad Landi Zaelani

More by Mochammad Landi Zaelani

View profile
    • Like