RAD VHS. Photo editing app

Hi Dribbblers!

Enjoy vaporwave with all of your heart, while using RAD VHS app. We've made the design that perfectly shares a retro mood and makes your videos and pictures look stunning. Portrait or landscape - any orientation of the app will look amazing on the screen of your smartphone and be super simple to use!

L for like!

📮 We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at info@theroom.boutique

—

Visit our website | Instagram | Facebook | Medium | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Twitter