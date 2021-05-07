Fresh icons for GoSquared

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Recently I've helped the fine folks at GoSquared with some fresh new icons.
I always love finding the right style and metaphors for an icon set. I think these ended up quite well, respecting the current style of GoSquared but in a fresh coat of paint.
What do you think?