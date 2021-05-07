Fabian Fredholm

Ujia Smart Handle - Branding

Ujia Smart Handle - Branding

Ujia is a user friendly smart lock with a humanistic expression that blends into your home, accompanied with an app that let's you manage the whole lock system in an easy way. The Scandinavian design approach permeates all aspects of the design. This is for the consumers who care more about their home decor and an easier life with beautiful tech products.

Find out more about the lock at Propeller.

