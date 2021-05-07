Simon Womersley

One Page Website - Bridlington Chalets

One Page Website - Bridlington Chalets
One page website design for a business hiring 3-holiday homes near the beach. The hero section automatically plays a video of the local area (beach, sea and pier). The website uses a Facebook embed twice to allow for potential guests to see what the latest posts are and/ or send the owner a message.

