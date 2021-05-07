🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Everyone :)
Today I would like to share this Cheetos Snacks Product App 🍿.
I tried to make an app that is minimalist, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.
About Product: These delicious snacks are baked to perfection and then seasoned using real cheese. CHEETOS® Simply Puffs White Cheddar Cheese Flavored Snacks are made with no artificial flavors, preservatives, or colors.
Website
Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂
For inquiries :
Shoot a mail at - mahmudurrahmanshamim@gmail.com
Thanks a lot....... :)
-
Follow Orizon Design:
Behance | Youtube | Twitter | www.orizon.co