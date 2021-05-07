Frenzies Logos

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
I would like to present the logo concept of design for a burger restaurant “Frenzies”.
The logo symbolizes the true nature of the word “FRENZY” with the help of a strong graphic representation of a spark symbol between the buns of the burger. This spark symbol signifies the state of excitement. The brand wants to capture the same excitement/emotions for a short period of time while eating the burgers.
Link to full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/118037951/Frenzies-Burger