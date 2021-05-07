Rico Smith

Banking App - Product & Services

Rico Smith
Rico Smith
Hire Me
  • Save
Banking App - Product & Services ux app vector ui blue and red red blue experiment layout banking app mobile app fintech app products mobile bankingapp banking fintech
Banking App - Product & Services ux app vector ui blue and red red blue experiment layout banking app mobile app fintech app products mobile bankingapp banking fintech
Banking App - Product & Services ux app vector ui blue and red red blue experiment layout banking app mobile app fintech app products mobile bankingapp banking fintech
Download color palette
  1. Banking App - Product & Services.png
  2. Banking App - Product & Services Home.png
  3. Banking App - Product & Services Page.png

Exploration of how to display products and services for users within a banking app.

Rico Smith
Rico Smith
Hi, I'm Rico! I create Digital Brands & Experiences
Hire Me

More by Rico Smith

View profile
    • Like