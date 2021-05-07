Ginno Chavez

the aquari mock

proposed logo design for the Aquari - Ho Chi Minh, the logo uses two elements, the lotus flower is Ho Chi Minh national symbol and the water element representing the Saigon River.

Posted on May 7, 2021
