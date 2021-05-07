Olivia Anggun Permatasari

Aquaworld Landing Page - Aquarium

Olivia Anggun Permatasari
Olivia Anggun Permatasari
  • Save
Aquaworld Landing Page - Aquarium minimalist hero simple holiday amusement park sea aqua fish ux design ux ui design ui clean minimal figma web design web landing page
Download color palette

Make a landing page for Aquarium.
Give some ❤ if you like it, and also would love to hear your feedback 😊
_
Let's get in touch! 😉

Olivia Anggun Permatasari
Olivia Anggun Permatasari

More by Olivia Anggun Permatasari

View profile
    • Like