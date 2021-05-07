Chris Morgan

Science Skateboards, The Important Nothing - DVD cover.

Science Skateboards, The Important Nothing - DVD cover.
Retro style design using a three colour pallete.
Inner photography and cover layout by myself.
Back cover photography by Kev Williams.

Posted on May 7, 2021
