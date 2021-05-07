Kahuna_Design

Business Brochure

Business Brochure catalog elegant clean team study case service kahuna modern red blue portfolio indesign brochure business
24 pages
2 sizes: A4, US letter
Extra shapes included
Compatible with Adobe Indesign CS4, CS5, CS5.5, CS6, CC
Paragraph and Character Styles
Aligned to a 6 Column Grid
Master Pages
Images, Text and Background on separate layers
Uses free fonts
Help File
Photographs and mockup are not Included


Project available for sale: https://crmrkt.com/XRVEdr

