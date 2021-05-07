Mostafa Babaei

DB " Doctor Business " Logo animation

Mostafa Babaei
Mostafa Babaei
  • Save
DB " Doctor Business " Logo animation logo logotype aftereffects motion design animation motiongraphics motion logomotion design logoanimation
Download color palette

hi guys !
this is my last logo motion work for DB " Doctor Business "
Thanks for watching and I hope you like it!

Whatsapp : +989128727792
Instagram : http://instagram.com/mosioow_

Mostafa Babaei
Mostafa Babaei

More by Mostafa Babaei

View profile
    • Like