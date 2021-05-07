Jule

A plate of colorful dough

Jule
Jule
  • Save
A plate of colorful dough pattern art patterns colorful freedom graphicdesign grafikdesignerin branding illustration design
Download color palette

I like these kind of shapes and the colors. This came to my mind as I sat down at the couch. I just did. Only thinking about. This is the result. yeah.

Jule
Jule

More by Jule

View profile
    • Like